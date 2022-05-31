BENNINGTON — No. 4 Mount Anthony softball took care of business on Tuesday afternoon, defeating No. 13 Burlington 19-7 in five innings in the Division I playdown.
Mia Paligo pitched the entire game for the Patriots, striking out nine batters. Sophie Sausville hit a home run and had two RBIs. Taeya Guetti also had a strong day at the plate for MAU, going three-for-four and was a home run short of hitting for the cycle.
The Patriots advance to the Division I quarterfinals, where they will host No. 5 Essex Friday at 4:30 p.m.