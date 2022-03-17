NORTH ADAMS, MASS.— The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Student Government Association’s 44th annual Sam Gomez Road Race will be a hybrid event this year, with an interactive virtual race from March 25-April 1 and an in-person event on April 2.
With the help of loyal sponsors and runners, SGA has raised around $30,000 for Berkshire-based organizations over the past 18 years. This year, SGA has chosen two organizations to be the beneficiaries: Arts in Recovery for Youth and the MCLA Food Pantry.
Runners can register at mcla.edu/samgomez. Community members can also donate to these organizations if they would like. The April 2 race kicks off at 11 a.m., with check-in from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. on the second floor of the MCLA Campus Center in the Achievement Lounge.
Virtual runners can complete their run any time between March 25 and April 1. Runners will be emailed a link to submit their virtual time through the Berkshire Running Center submission form. Runners are asked to post a photo to social media using #SamGomez2022 and tag @MCLAStudentGovernment. Runners who register will receive a T-shirt and a race medal.
The Sam Gomez Road Race is one of the oldest races in Berkshire County and has been a successful North Adams tradition for over 40 years thanks to the generosity of our loyal sponsors and the support of the local running community.
This year’s race sponsors are Donovan O'Connor & Dodig LLP; 360Berkshire Realty Group.; Adams Community Bank; Becks Printing Company, Inc.; Greylock Federal Credit Union; MacFarlane Office Products, Inc.; rk Miles; Gajda, Arnold & McConnell; PC, H.A. George & Son’s Fuel Corporation; and Souliere & Zepka Construction, Inc.
Sam Gomez was a professor at MCLA (then North Adams State College) and founded the school's cross-country team. Coach Gomez believed in the importance of the relationship between the local community and MCLA. In honor of Coach Gomez and his legacy of giving back to the Berkshire community, each year SGA selects a Berkshire County charity to receive the proceeds from the race bearing Coach Gomez' name.