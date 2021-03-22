COLONIE, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls was opportunistic on the offensive end in its season opener on Monday afternoon, playing Greenwich to a 2-2 draw.
The Panthers had to deal with a stingy Greenwich defense in their first test this spring. Despite registering just seven first half shots, four on goal, Hoosick Falls found a way to head into the half knotted at a score apiece.
For comparison, Greenwich fired 17 shots in the first half, 10 of which were on goal.
In his first career game protecting the net for the Panthers, Noah Abbott came up big for his team.
Abbott looked comfortable as he stifled Greenwich’s attack for much of the match, registering 13 saves.
Freshman Alex Salvesvold netted both Hoosick Falls’ goals.
“Alex puts a lot of work in in the offseason, and it showed right now,” said Hoosick Falls coach Tim Ossont. “I mean he’s only a ninth grader, and he came through with two beautiful goals and he was dangerous on a few others.”
Connor Jones tapped a beautiful through-ball that led a streaking Salvesvold perfectly through an open lane resulting in the Panthers’ first goal of the year in the 16th minute.
Greenwich would answer 5 minutes later, knotting the game at one-all off a corner kick.
Abbott deflected the original threat, but a loose ball in front of the net found the foot of Greenwich’s Charlie Gartner.
Gartner would get his second goal in the 70th minute, which appeared like it may be the game-winner on a strike from inside the box that found the top left corner of the net.
It didn’t take Hoosick Falls long to answer, scoring two minutes later as Salvesvold found some open field after a nice set up from Brendan Grenoble and the freshman was once again able to find the back of the net.
Hoosick Falls looked more comfortable offensively the second half, generating a few more shots than they did in the first.
“Greenwich is always very good on (defense), you don’t get many shots against them unless they’re long range,” Ossont said. “In the second half I think we started to just play a little more under control, putting nice passes through their defenses instead of trying to dribble through them.”
After just two practices on the soccer field prior to its first game action on Monday, the Panthers did a solid job adjusting those play style from half to half. Hoosick Falls has much better spacing in the second half, leading to more opportunities.
The Panthers were ultimately outshot 28-17 in the contest.