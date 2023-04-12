MANCHESTER — Sadie Stefanak scored six times and assisted on three more goals, leading Burr and Burton girls lacrosse to an 18-8 victory over South Burlington on Judy McCormick Taylor Field Tuesday afternoon.
Seven Bulldogs etched their name in the scoring column, including multiple goals from Brooke Weber (three goals, 2 assists), Josie Powers (three goals), and Paige Samuelson (two goals).
Maisie Rukart stopped six shots protecting the BBA net.
South Burlington was led by Miranda Hayes’ three goal performance.
The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season and return to action Monday at 4:30 p.m. when they host Rutland.