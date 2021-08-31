WEST HAVEN — Jimmy Ryan had gone two years without winning a Sportsman Modified race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway until he scored on July 31. The next win took just four weeks, but that’s only part of the story. The Shoreham veteran’s win was the highlight of The Stove Depot Night on Saturday and Troy Audet, Chris Murray, Austin McKirryher, Willie Rice, Kamden Duffy, and Cody Greene also visited the winner’s circle.
Adam Piper and Brian Whittemore were out front at the start of the 30-lap Sportsman Modified feature when disaster struck twice before two laps were completed. Don Mattison turned his car around in Turn 3 on the opening lap and was clobbered by Jason Bruno, bringing out the red flag; both drivers were shaken but otherwise uninjured. When the race resumed, Elmo Reckner got crossed up and a massive melee resulted, ending with another red flag and Reckner’s car upside down; though no one was injured, the field was pared down to just 15 cars running for the balance of the race.
Ryan bolted into the lead shortly after the restart and stretched out to a big lead as the race went caution-free for the rest of the distance. His win came with a gift, but also a costly toll: The good news was that the race was billed as a “Win & You’re In” prospect, giving Ryan a guaranteed starting position in the upcoming Vermont 200, but the bad news was that his engine began to sour near the end of the race, and it seized up for good in victory lane.
Should Ryan not be able to secure a new engine for the coming weekend and he forfeits the Vermont 200 provisional spot, it would be deferred to runner-up Tim LaDuc.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division has quickly become a fascinating two-man show starring Troy Audet and Austin Comes. This week, first-year Modified racer Audet, from Bridport had the upper hand, winning the 25-lap feature for the third time in 2021.
It was old hat for Fair Haven’s Chris Murray in the 20-lap Super Stock feature, as the former two-time champion ran away virtually unchallenged to his ninth win of the season. Defending champion Andrew FitzGerald was the runner-up, outrunning Josh Bussino, Paul Braymer, and Mark Norris.
The Mini Stock division debuted a new “A/B” feature format to rave reviews. Thirty-one drivers attempted to qualify for the A-Main, which transferred 21 cars through qualifying heats that were won by Scott Chandler, Chris Sumner, and Adam Mahoney.
The huge 2021 rookie class continued to show its strength, and Proctor freshman Austin McKirryher topped them all in the in 15-lap A-Main. He passed fellow rookie Mahoney with five laps remaining to streak ahead for the first win of his career. Mahoney held on for second ahead of Brian Blake, Chandler, and defending champion Chris Conroy.
The 10-lap B-Main was an entertaining race between teammates as Willie Rice and T.J. Knight duked it out up front in a close, clean battle. Poultney veteran Rice grabbed the win with Knight, Cody Dion, David LaBarge, and Hunter Clark in tow.
Championship leaders Sumner and Daryl Gebo crashed out of the A-Main, tightening the point battle and bringing former champion Kirby back into the picture. Sumner now leads Kirby by 14 points, 773-759, with Gebo, a rookie, 30 points out at 743.
Richmond, New Hampshire’s Kamden Duffy continued his hot streak in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, winning for the third weekend in a row. The 13-year-old passed Vern Woodard for the lead on lap 4 and ran away for a convincing win.
Point leader Ray Hanson invoked the one-race substitute driver option as he stayed home to celebrate the birth of his new baby; John Smith won his heat and finished seventh in the feature, keeping Hanson’s lead intact, which sits at 57 points over White, 921-864; Duffy won the other qualifying heat.
The Enduro Series held its fifth race of the summer in a 50-lap slugfest with 62 cars, and the outcome was not decided until a lengthy scoring audit was performed and Vergennes’ Cody Greene was determined to be the winner.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts its biggest event of the year on Labor Day Weekend with the $10,000-to-win Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200. Saturday at 3:00 p.m., the Limited Sportsman division has a 40-lap “Win & You’re In!” race, along with the optional Sportsman Modified Non-Winners Shootout and open Sportsman practice. Super Stocks and Mini Stocks have heats and features, and the 500cc Mini Sprint class will run Segment 1 of a two-day, two-part, cumulatively scored race. The annual Vermont 200 BBQ and bonfire party follows.
Sportsman Modified qualifying begins on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with time trials, heats, consolations, and a last-chance race to set the field for the 200-lap main event. The Sprint Cars of New England tour will be on hand for its Devil’s Bowl track championship finale, and the 500cc Mini Sprints will crown their overall weekend winner in Segment 2.
Adult grandstand general admission for Saturday-only is $10, Sunday-only is $25, or the two-day weekend ticket is $30. Children 12 and under are just $5 for the weekend, good for both days. Tickets are available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day.
Infield drive-in parking is $40 for adults, good for both days; children are free in the infield. Infield passes are sold at the track on race day.
Pit passes are $45 per person, available at the speedway or on the “Pit Pay” Mobile App; the minimum age in the pit area is 10 years old, with proof of age required for minors, per Vermont State Law.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2, and just 20 minutes from Rutland. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112.