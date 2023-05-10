MANCHESTER — Mount Anthony softball may have defeated Burr and Burton 33-0 on Tuesday, but the true winner was Rutland student-athlete Cameron Rider and his family.
The Bulldogs hosted the Patriots in a special “pink the plate” game, raising $600 for the Rutland athlete who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer. Rider is scheduled for a lobectomy surgery on May 19 according to the Rutland Herald.
Abby Foster pitched the Patriots to victory, allowing just one hit through five innings of work. The MAU freshman added six strikeouts to her impressive stat line.
Taeya Guetti went 5 for 5 at the plate, including three extra-base hits and seven RBIs. Taylor Grogan and Sophie Sausville added a home run each.
MAU improves to 6-2 and travels to Pittsfield, Mass. to take on Division I Taconic Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.