BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony welcomed Rutland into Kates Gym Thursday night holding the number one spot in the Southern Vermont League A Division.

The Patriots entered the contest 1-0 in league play, defeating Burr and Burton 59-38 back on Dec. 13. Up until Thursday night’s contest, that was the lone SVL A Division game of the season.

Rutland left Bennington as the new leaders of the division, besting MAU 70-56 behind a 25 point performance from Eli Pockette.

Carter Thompson led all Patriots scorers with his 17, followed closely by Finn McRae’s 15 point night.

MAU (6-6) returns to action Tuesday at Stillwater, a team the Patriots fell to 79-75 on Jan. 14.

Rutland improves to 4-7 with a trip to Brattleboro slated for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

