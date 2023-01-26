BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony welcomed Rutland into Kates Gym Thursday night holding the number one spot in the Southern Vermont League A Division.
The Patriots entered the contest 1-0 in league play, defeating Burr and Burton 59-38 back on Dec. 13. Up until Thursday night’s contest, that was the lone SVL A Division game of the season.
Rutland left Bennington as the new leaders of the division, besting MAU 70-56 behind a 25 point performance from Eli Pockette.
Carter Thompson led all Patriots scorers with his 17, followed closely by Finn McRae’s 15 point night.
MAU (6-6) returns to action Tuesday at Stillwater, a team the Patriots fell to 79-75 on Jan. 14.
Rutland improves to 4-7 with a trip to Brattleboro slated for Thursday at 7 p.m.