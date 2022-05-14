RUTLAND — Mount Anthony and Rutland softball had a 10 inning battle on Saturday afternoon. Rutland ultimately got the final laugh, etching out a 6-5 win.
Mia Paligo went the distance inside the circle for MAU, striking out 11, walking seven, allowing seven hits and plunking three Raiders. She helped her cause at the plate, getting three hits in five at-bats, including a double and two RBIs.
Masson Billert had two hits for the Patriots, a single and a double.
MAU (5-5) returns home on Monday, hosting Brattleboro at 4:30 p.m.