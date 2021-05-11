BENNINGTON — It wasn’t the Patriots day in girls lacrosse. Rutland, currently ranked second in Division I with a 6-1 record heading into Tuesday’s matchup, defeated the Patriots 17-2.
Coach Tracy Galle wasn’t shy about giving her assessment of MAU’s performance.
“When it doesn’t click, it doesn’t click,” Galle said. “It’s one of those days.”
It’s the second 10-plus goal win for Rutland over MAU. Back on April 24, the Ravens bested the Patriots 20-4 in Rutland.
In Tuesday’s contest, Rutland controlled the middle of the field from the opening whistle until the clock hit zeros. Rutland scored 20 seconds into the contest, and that set the tone for the remainder of the game. MAU was able to keep pace early on, as Elyse Altland and Alexis Harrington found the back of the net within the opening eight minutes. MAU’s second score brought the game to 4-2 with 17:34 to play in the first half. Rutland didn’t waste any time, scoring just 13 seconds later. That goal sparked what would be a game-ending 13-0 run by the Ravens in the final 42-plus minutes of play, as Rutland took complete control. By halftime, the Ravens held a 9-2 lead.
Rutland’s midfielders led the charge offensively, registering eight of the Ravens’ 17 scores. Attack Kendra Sabotka led all Ravens with four goals on the afternoon.
The loss ends a three-game winning streak for the Patriots. During that stretch, MAU won in a multitude of ways; An impressive overtime win over Middlebury, a large victory over Stratton Mountain and an all-around strong performance in a 14-5 win over Brattleboro.
Galle saw some positive signs in the defeat. It can be easy for the effort level to subside as a game gets out of hand. MAU didn’t let that happen. Even in the final two minutes of play, as Rutland had held the Patriots scoreless over the past 40 minutes of play, MAU showed aggression and attacked the net.
“That’s what makes it great working with this group,” Galle said. “We could have changed a few things, but the hustle and the desire was there.”
The road for MAU doesn’t get any easier, as they will host Division I leading Burr and Burton (10-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m.