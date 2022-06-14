BENNINGTON — The unofficial start of summer is here with American Legion baseball back. Bennington Post 13 kicked its season off on Tuesday afternoon at Mount Anthony losing a one-run nail-biter to Rutland Post 31.
Bennington manager Ryan Greenslet is back for another year leading Post 13. While Tuesday’s season-opener wasn’t the result his guys were looking for, Greenslet feels confident in his group of 15 ballplayers.
“I’ve got a good mix of young and old,” Greenslet said. “There’s four or five returners, they’re kind of the leaders.”
Nat Greenslet, Justin Maxon, Brodie Krawczyk and Ethan Paligo return from last year’s squad, and their experience proved beneficial in the season-opener.
Krawczyk went two-for-four from the plate as Bennington’s leadoff man. He singled to left on the first pitch he faced all season, getting the Post 13 bats going early after Rutland jumped on starter Josh Worthington for three runs in the top of the first.
Greenslet had the loudest at-bat of the day, drilling a line drive more than 350 feet to left center for a three-run home run in the bottom of the first, tying the game.
Greenslet absolutely scorched the ball, which left the field in about three seconds.
Chuck Gratton didn’t play for Post 13 last year, but he is one of the older players on the team. He joins Bennington after finishing up his freshman season playing NCAA Division III baseball for Lyndon State.
Gratton showed how impactful he can be in the bottom of the fourth and Bennington trailing 6-3. Rutland elected to intentionally walk Greenslet with two men on and two outs to load the bases with Gratton due up.
Gratton dug into the left side of the batter’s box and dribbled a soft ground ball through a massive hole up the middle, scoring two runs to bring Bennington within one.
But Post 13 couldn’t get the equalizer across the plate.
Rutland starter Anders Lowkess started to settle in as the game progressed, retiring the side in order in his final frame. Jordan Beayon closed out the win for Rutland over the final two innings, not allowing any base runners while striking out five of the six batters he faced.
Bennington had its own reliever shine. Matt Wasieleuski entered the game with two outs in the top of the fourth, with Rutland already having plated six runs. The Bennington reliever proceeded to allow just one hit and two baserunners through 3 1/3 innings of relief effort, striking out four along the way.
“I’ve watched him through [Mount Anthony] varsity,” said coach Greenslet. “He’s consistent and dependable.”
Cam Rider had a great day for Rutland, going three-for-four at the plate, including a solo home run in the top of the fourth. He finished his day with two RBIs and three runs scored, including a steal of home.
With two outs in the top of the second and runners on the corners, Rutland decided to send the man on first, Beayon. Bennington catcher Ethan Paligo tossed a throw right on the money to Greenslet covering second base, forcing Beayon to retreat back to first. As Beayon was stuck in a pickle between bags, Rider advanced from third, stealing home before the Bennington infield could tag out Beayon.