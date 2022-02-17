BENNINGTON — A strong defensive effort can keep a team within striking distance, but at some point shots have to fall if you want to win basketball games. Mount Anthony is still working on figuring out how to get in an offensive rhythm, and it was evident Thursday night inside Kates Gym.
One of the top teams in the state, Rutland, came to town and the Patriots played them to a one-possession game in the first half, trailing 17-14 at the break.
Fierce defense by senior Austin Grogan — whose main assignment was to bother Rutland sharpshooter Eli Pockette, set the tone for the rest of the Patriots on that end of the floor.
“Our defense is there every game, we just can’t get the ball in the bucket,” said MAU coach Hunter Stratton. “We were hanging with them, we were right there.”
The second half was a different story as Rutland used a 9-0 run in the opening minutes of the third quarter to build a double digit lead and it wouldn’t look back as the visitors left Kates with a 53-31 victory over the Patriots.
The third quarter has been MAU’s achilles heel all season long and proved to be again as Rutland outscored the Patriots 20-10 in the frame, building a 37-24 lead by the start of the fourth.
“It’s just another third quarter collapse,” Stratton said. “You get down to a team like that by 10 or more, there’s just no coming back. They’re too methodical, too patient, they take great shots and they wear you down on defense.”
That patience was on display in the final play of the third quarter. Rutland swung it around as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The ball found Braeden Elnicki in the corner, who rose with just one second left and connected on the 3-ball to provide the finishing touch in a quarter Rutland dominated.
Rutland cruised to the win over the final eight minutes of action, maintaining a double-digit lead throughout.
Carter Thompson and Grogan led MAU with eight points apiece, while Braeden Billert contributed with seven and Austin Belville had six.
Grogan’s taken on a new role in recent weeks. Normally a focal point on offense, Stratton has asked him to guard the opponents best player night in and night out. He’s faced that challenge head-on.
“He's a warrior, he'll do anything you ask him,” Stratton said. “His offense has taken a hit because of what he's doing on defense, but he's one of the best defenders I've ever seen. It's pretty incredible to watch — he is a lockdown defender.”
With the guard exerting more energy on the defensive end, Stratton has employed quicker rotations trying to find that consistent x-factor on the offensive end.
Starters Thompson, Billert and Grogan remain the focal points of the offensive while Bellville has also proven to be someone that can be relied on with the ball in his hands. Stratton says they need one more piece to get them over their woes.
“We have a core group of four that play a lot. We gotta find a guy that can mix with them. It's kind of been someone different every night. We can't figure out who it's going to be and that's what we're trying to figure out.”
On Thursday, that player was Josh Worthington, who took advantage of his added minutes. Worthington played solid defense, was a presence on the boards and moved the ball around while attacking the paint on offense.
While MAU still has MSJ at home Saturday and a four-game slate next week, Stratton and the MAU coaching staff are also taking a hard look at what they have for next season.
“We got a lot of guys that are returning and we're looking ahead to the future too, trying to find out who's gonna come in and just do the right things and make winning plays.”