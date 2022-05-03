BENNINGTON — Rutland girls lacrosse got the better of Mount Anthony on Tuesday, dowing the Patriots 16-11.
Elyse Altand scored six of MAU’s 11 goals on the afternoon. Ava Elmer added two scores and Skye Clovin, Alexis Harrington and Roey Rella-Neill each put one in the back of the Rutland net.
A 9-8 Rutland halftime lead quickly became a four goal advantage for Rutland early in the second half. From there, Rutland cruised to the win.
It was a chippy affair, with multiple yellow cards assessed.
MAU drops to 3-4 on the season while Rutland improves to 6-1. The Patriots return to the field Friday at Stratton Mountain.