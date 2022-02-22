MADOX (copy)

BBA's Madox Mathews scored a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs during Monday's game against Rutland.

RUTLAND — The first and fourth quarters were the difference makers in Rutland’s 71-38 win over Burr and Burton on Monday.

Rutland built a 24-11 lead by the end of the first. In the second and third quarters, the Bulldogs held their own against one of the better teams in the state. But Rutland proved again in the fourth why it’s a legitimate contender, scoring 21 points over the final eight minutes and holding BBA to just seven to close out the victory.

Madox Mathews was BBA’s high-scorer with 13 points. Will Ameden also had a dozen for the Bulldogs.

Rutland’s Eli Pockette scored a game-high 14 points. Rutland improves to 12-4 with the win while BBA falls to 4-14

The Bulldogs return to the floor and will close out their regular season on Thursday when they host rival Mount Anthony.

