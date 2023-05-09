MAU girls tennis 4/25/2023 vs Woodstock (copy)

Mount Anthony captain Leah Smith hits a backhanded shot during an April 25 match in Bennington.

RUTLAND — Mount Anthony’s Violet Small won a super tiebreaker and Lara Manzi won consecutive 6-4 sets during Monday’s girls tennis match in Rutland, but it was the home team securing the match victory, 5-2.

Small, in the No. 2 singles role for the Patriots, dropped her first set 2-6 to her opponent, Anna Gallipo before reversing the score in the second set to force the tiebreaker. Small was in control, winning 10-4.

Manzi’s win came in the No. 3 singles role over Rutland’s Abbey Watelet.

Rutland’s Arrika Patorti conceded just one game to Leah Smith in No. 1 singles action.

Mia Ponessi battled hard in the No. 5 singles position for the Patriots, but Rutland’s Emma Barclay ultimately etched out a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Rutland picked up a pair of 6-0, 6-0 sweeps, with Bethany Solari doing so over Maple Van Orden in No. 4 singles and the Rutland No. 2 doubles team shutting out MAU’s.

Rutland won No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-2.

MAU (2-2) hosts Burr and Burton today at 4 p.m.

