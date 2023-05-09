BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony’s Micah Whitmire won a super tiebreaker while Javi Campos won his tightly contested No. 5 singles match, but the Rutland boys tennis team secured a 5-2 victory over the Patriots Monday in Bennington.
Whitmire, in the No. 3 singles slot, dropped his first set 3-6 to Rutland’s Graham Seidner before answering back with a 6-4 second set win to force the tiebreaker. The opponents remained even in the race to 10 points, with Whitmire etching out his 10-6 win.
Rutland’s Tanner Ciufo made Campos work for his win, as the Patriots No. 5 beat his Rutland counterpart 7-5 in set number one, followed by a 6-2 victory in the second to clinch the win.
The No. 1 MAU doubles team lost a close 3-6, 5-7 match while No. 2 doubles dropped its match 4-6, 5-7.
Giuseppe Morchese bested Asa Kobik 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 singles action. At No. 2 singles, it was Rutland’s Eli Ross (6-2, 6-3) over MAU’s Pol Cuadros, while Rutlands No. 4 singles player Robin Rushing beat MAU’s Sam Kobik 6-1, 6-3.
MAU (0-5) returns to the court Wednesday, hosting Woodstock at 4 p.m.