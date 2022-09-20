Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony cross country has switched home venues, running its home meets at SVC this year.

Tuesday was the course-opener, and runners from six different schools braved the rain to compete in the new course.

Burr and Burton's Matheo Gallazzine (18:38) and Madelyn Harris (25:26) are the course record holders, winning the boys and girls races respectively.

Girls top 10:

1. Madelyn Harris, BBA (25:26)

2 Emily Harris, BBA (25:27)

3. Ella Saccio, Mount Anthony (25:35)

4 Zola Bruner Stratton Mountain School (25:38)

5 Grace Cabasco, BBA (25:42)

6 Ava Shull, Fair Haven (25:44)

7 Rorie Mara BBA (26:14)

8 Lillian Harris, BBA (26:42)

9 Caroline Tarmy Stratton Mountain School (27:35)

10 Delaney Moran, BBA (27:49)

Boys top 10:

1 Matheo Gallazzine,BBA (18:38)

2 Isaac Vernon, BBA (19:35)

3 Thomas Scheetz, MAU (19:47)

4 Michael Hornby, BBA (21:10)

5 Luke Ebisawa, Stratton Mountain School (21:18)

6 Xavier Traver Adophus, BBA (21:20)

7 Cristo Buckley BBA (21:23)

8 Brady Beaudoin, MAU (21:48)

9 Cosby Lux, Long Trail (21:59.2)

10 Finn Payne, MAU (21:59.4)

