BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony cross country has switched home venues, running its home meets at SVC this year.
Tuesday was the course-opener, and runners from six different schools braved the rain to compete in the new course.
Burr and Burton's Matheo Gallazzine (18:38) and Madelyn Harris (25:26) are the course record holders, winning the boys and girls races respectively.
Purchase local photos online.
Girls top 10:
1. Madelyn Harris, BBA (25:26)
2 Emily Harris, BBA (25:27)
3. Ella Saccio, Mount Anthony (25:35)
4 Zola Bruner Stratton Mountain School (25:38)
5 Grace Cabasco, BBA (25:42)
6 Ava Shull, Fair Haven (25:44)
7 Rorie Mara BBA (26:14)
8 Lillian Harris, BBA (26:42)
9 Caroline Tarmy Stratton Mountain School (27:35)
10 Delaney Moran, BBA (27:49)
Boys top 10:
1 Matheo Gallazzine,BBA (18:38)
2 Isaac Vernon, BBA (19:35)
3 Thomas Scheetz, MAU (19:47)
4 Michael Hornby, BBA (21:10)
5 Luke Ebisawa, Stratton Mountain School (21:18)
6 Xavier Traver Adophus, BBA (21:20)
7 Cristo Buckley BBA (21:23)
8 Brady Beaudoin, MAU (21:48)
9 Cosby Lux, Long Trail (21:59.2)
10 Finn Payne, MAU (21:59.4)