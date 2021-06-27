YONKERS, N.Y. -- The Vermont Fusion women's soccer team moved up to second place in the Metropolitan Conference after a 2-1 win over Westchester United on Saturday.
Grace Pinkus scored the game-winning goal for the Fusion, who improve to 3-1-2 on the season.
The Fusion host the Fox Soccer Academy at Applejack Stadium on July 3 and finish the regular season on July 10 against the Rhode Island Rogues.
McCoy, Greene combine to shutout Lakes Region
MANCHESTER -- The pitching and defense were on point on Sunday afternoon as the Manchester Union Underground edged Lakes Region 2-0 at Dana Thompson Rec Park.
Joey McCoy and Trevor Greene combined on the shutout, with McCoy going 6 1/3 innings, allowing only three hits. He walked one and struck out four. Greene came in and got the final two outs for the save.
Manchester struck first in the opening inning as Will Addington continued his tear with the bat, roping an RBI single.
Coleman Reece added a pair of hits in three at bats for Manchester.
Offensively for Lakes Region, Sawyer Ramey had two hits in three at bats to lead them.
Evan Reed took the tough-luck loss for Lakes Region. Reed went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out two and walking none.
Manchester is back out there on Tuesday, when they travel to Bennington to face Post 13 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.