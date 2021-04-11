COXSACKIE, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls-Tamarac football team remained perfect in a big way on Saturday, rolling past Coxsackie-Athens, 45-3, to improve to 4-0 on the year.
Michael D’Agostino threw for 199 yards and tossed three touchdowns — all over 40 yards — in the win.
The game was led by the defense in the first half, as the Wildcats led 7-3 at the break, a 41-yard touchdown pass from D’Agostino to Dylan Baker the only score.
The third quarter was the difference as the Wildcats scored 25 unanswered points.
D’Agostino found Bryan Mackey for a 77-yard touchdown pass before Josh Colegrove added a 25-yard touchdown run. On the next possession, D’Agostino’s third touchdown throw went to James Blake for 42 yards.
Peyton Nealon finished the barrage with a 13-yard touchdown run, part of a rushing effort where he carried 22 times for 125 yards and the score.
In the fourth quarter, Colegrove scored from eight yards out and Dillon Grogan added a 14-yard run to finish the scoring.
The regular season comes to a close next Saturday, when the Wildcats travel to face Cairo-Durham at 1 p.m.
MAU’s Gaudette sixth for Catamount at New England tournament
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Mount Anthony junior Hayden Gaudette placed sixth at this weekend’s unofficial New England regional championships.
An event put together by the Spartan Combat Club in Massachusetts, nine members from Catamount wrestling competed for glory and the shot at a regional title.
Gaudette lost his opening match at heavyweight, then came back to win the next three to get into the placement matches. He lost to Spaulding’s Colton Perkins, 3-2, to go for third, then lost in the fifth place match.
He was 3-3 overall in the tournament.
Aaron Johnson (170 pounds), Jordan Ross (106), Landon Davis (132) and Logan Davis (98) all went 1-2 in their respective brackets. Alex Perez (120), Kyle Hurley (145), Shawn Gassaway (138) and Spencer Boucher (138) all went 0-2 for the tournament.
It is expected that some wrestlers will compete at the NHSCA Nationals, which will take place from April 23 to 25 in Virginia Beach, Va.
Panthers score a pair of wins
The Hoosick Falls field hockey team grabbed two wins over the weekend.
On Saturday, they topped Salem, 6-0, on the turf at Schuylerville.
The Panthers scored three goals in the second quarter — tallies from Lyric Kriner and two from Emma McCart — to take a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The third quarter belonged to Mackenzie Powers, who scored both her goals in that frame, each assisted by McCart.
In the fourth, Tatum Hickey added the Panthers’ sixth goal on the day. Ayla Fauler added an assist as well.
Salem’s Tori Cary made 21 saves, while Hoosick’s goalie duo of Adrianna Sacilowski and Aleah Stowell did not have to make a save.
In a game on Friday played at Golden Goal, Hoosick routed Greenwich, 5-0.
Fauler, Kriner and Madison Kasulinous all scored in the first quarter to get the early lead. McCart and Hickey added assists.
McCart and Jania Harris put the game away in the second half with tallies.
Greenwich’s Madalynn Curley had 10 saves, while Sacilowski and Stowell weren’t forced to make any stops.
Hoosick is 4-0 in the Adirondack-Wasaren League and 7-1 overall. They’re set to travel to face Corinth on Wednesday.
Panther girls soccer tops Spa Catholic
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls girls soccer team dominated Saratoga Central Catholic on Saturday morning, rattling off a 5-0 victory at the Helft Soccer Complex.
The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime before finishing the game with three second half scores.
Senior Phoebe Thomson led the way with a pair of goals and an assist. Gabby Criscione, Jaid Kaminski and Lizzy Darosa scored as well for the Panthers.
Grace Houghton had a pair of assists and Erin Yeung added a helper in the victory.
Olivia Estes had two saves, while Spa Catholic goalie Caroline Towle had eight stops.
The team is scheduled to play on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Waterford.
Panther boys soccer falls to Waterford
WATERFORD, N.Y. — Ty Plumley scored twice in the second half to lead Waterford to a 3-0 victory over Hoosick Falls in boys soccer on Friday.
Josh Catanzarita scored the only goal in the first half, a breakaway in the 17th minute.
Five minutes into the second half, Plumley scored to double the lead. With two minutes left, Plumley fired one past the defense for the final.
Hoosick Falls is 0-4-1 and will face Berlin-New Lebanon on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Helft Complex.
Clarke leads Lake George-Hadley Luzerne over Indians
STILLWATER, N.Y. — After a three-week pause, the Cambridge-Salem football team faced Lake George-Hadley-Luzerne, but thanks to a solid performance from Cole Clarke, the WarEagles scored a 27-14 victory on Saturday.
Clarke threw for a pair of touchdowns to Brendan Lamby in the second quarter to give the WarEagles a 27-8 lead at the break.
Cambridge got touchdown runs from Eli Danio in the second quarter and Jacob Ruggles in the fourth for their scores.
Cambridge is 0-2 on the year and is scheduled to face Greenwich at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Stillwater.