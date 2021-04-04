The Hoosick Falls-Tamarac Wildcats football team improved to 3-0 with a 38-8 win over Taconic Hills on Friday night.
The Wildcats defense continued to stifle their opponents, allowing only 38 of yards of offense all game long for Taconic Hills on 42 plays.
The Wildcats built a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth before Taconic Hills finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter, breaking a streak of 15 consecutive quarters without allowing a single point for the Wildcats to begin their season.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac held a 35-0 lead at the half. Quarterback Michael D’Agostino was responsible for three of those touchdowns, first running from 12 yards out and also connecting with James Blake through the air from 35 yards and later in the half Dylan Baker from 15.
Peyton Nealone found the end zone on a couple goal line touches, and just like that the Wildcats had a five-score lead.
Andrew Yerdon hit a 28 yard field goal in the third quarter, extending the lead to 38-0.
D’Agostino threw for 127 passing yards, while Nealone paced the Wildcats with 68 rushing yards. Baker was the team’s leading receiver, racking up 54 yards.
Panthers field hockey keeps on rolling
COLONIE, N.Y. - Hoosick Falls improved to 4-1 on the season with a 4-1 win over Glens Falls on Friday.
The Panthers were led by two Kamryn Friel scores. MacKenna Roberson was credited with an assist on Friel’s second goal.
Emma McCart once again scored for the Panthers, who were tied 1-1 going into the fourth quarter before rattling off three consecutive scores to secure the win. Lyric Kriner assisted on McCart’s score, and Kriner scored the fourth and final goal, with McCart returning the favor and assisting on that score.
Aliza Williams had Glen Falls’ lone score, assisted by Haylee Girard.
Adrianna Sacilowski protected the cage for the Panthers, allowing the lone score while also registering one save.
Glen Falls’ Nyome Griffin was busy all afternoon, stopping 11 shot attempts.
Fusion to host WPSL combine this summer
The Vermont Fusion, a member of the Women’s Premier Soccer League, has been named as one of three host sites for the league’s international combine.
As part of the league’s mission to create additional opportunities for women in soccer, the WPSL has partnered with Soccer Performance International - SPI LLC – a soccer educational and player developmental organization that impacts the growth of the game.
“The global landscape of women’s football is shifting as more countries professionalize the game and we are proud of the partnership with the WPSL,” SPI president and chief executive officer, Andy Vera said. “Along with its strong knowledge of the international market, SPI brings to the league a team of strong branding and marketing partners prepared to connect players with clubs and sponsors around the globe.”
For almost 25 years, SPI has inspired, educated, and prepared players through introductions of high-level training methodologies. SPI is affiliated with top-level coaches from the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) and has UEFA-certified coaches on its staff – this combination provides ample opportunity for the next generation of players to directly benefit and enhance their game.
The WPSL started its International Player Combine in 2018 which has featured coaches and scouts from top leagues like the National Women's Soccer League and Italian Serie A, and has seen over 150 players participate. SPI and the WPSL plan to hold regional combines throughout the US and Canada providing an international playing opportunity for all WPSL players.
The Fusion, based in Manchester, will host in July, while FC Berlin (Oct. 2021), and San Diego Parceiro Ladies (Jan. 2022) will also host in the future.
Combine schedules and registration information will be available soon