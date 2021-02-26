WEST RUTLAND — The Arlington boys basketball team took the early lead, but West Rutland outscored the Eagles by 17 in the second half as the Horde won 41-28.
Tyler Serrani had 15 to lead all scorers for West Rutland, while Tim Blanchard added 14. Taylor Therriault led the way for Arlington with 13.
Arlington drops to 2-2, while West Rutland improves to 4-1.
BBA falls to Rutland
RUTLAND — The Burr and Burton boys basketball team couldn’t find a rhythm against Rutland, falling 67-34 in Southern Vermont League action.
Jack Coughlin led the way for the Ravens with 18 points. Eli Pockette had 12 as well to finish in double digits.
Demarco Wade led BBA with 11 points, followed by Dustin Joseph with six.
Rutland improves to 3-0, while BBA is now 2-2.
Long Trail comes up short vs Mill River
NORTH CLARENDON — A late three-pointer propelled Mill River past Long River, 50-47, in boys basketball.
Johnny Verdon led all scorers with 23 for Mill River, who scored their first victory of the year.
Long Trail drops to 0-4 on the season.