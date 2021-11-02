BENNINGTON — The Vermont Principals’ Association will be charging admission fees for entry into Mount Anthony football’s semifinal game against Spaulding on Friday night at Spinelli.
Student and senior citizen tickets will cost $5. Adult tickets will cost $8. No season passes will be accepted.
BART looking for helpThe Bart Adaptive Sports Center at Bromley Mountain has a seasonal program coordinator position, 35 hours per week. Weekends and holidays during ski season are mandatory. Send a resume to Director@bartadaptie.org or call 802 384-4032 to schedule an interview.