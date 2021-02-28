HARTFORD — Down 3-1 heading into the third period, the Burr and Burton boys hockey team would need a big effort to remain unbeaten.
They got it, as Matt Grabher scored the winning goal with three minutes left to propel the Bulldogs to a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Jakub Mulac led the way for BBA offensively with a pair of goals, including his second one with 11:59 left. Mark Carthy tied the game with 4:47 to go, off an assist from Grabher and a minute later, the junior potted the winner.
Michael Hornby had 20 saves as Burr and Burton improves to 5-0 on the year.
Bentley Boonyaharn, Ezra Mock and Joseph Barwood were the scorers for Hartford.
The game almost never happened in the first place. BBA’s original opponent, St. Johnsbury, was forced to cancel the game due to COVID protocols, while Hartford’s opponent, Milton, did the same. Since the teams were supposed to play at Barwood Arena with one early and one late, the teams called an audible and got it done.
“We were driving up the mountain when our game was canceled and we had Hartford lined up before we hit Bromley,” BBA coach Mark Slade said.
Cambridge holds off Greenwich
GREENWICH, N.Y. — Lilly Phillips, Sophie Phillips and Stasia Epler combined to score 63 points as Cambridge won its second game of the year, 64-54, over a game Greenwich team on Saturday afternoon.
Sophie Phillips continued her strong start to the year with 26 points, including three 3-pointers. Lilly Phillips added 21, doing a nice job to get into the paint for layups.
Stasia Epler had a good day on offense, scoring 16 points, including three 3-pointers.
For Greenwich, Molly Brophy led the way with 17 points. Adrianna Rojas and Norah Niesz each pitched in with 12.
Cambridge will host Class A Troy tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Big 4th quarter pushes Albany Academy past Hoosick Falls
HOOSICK, N.Y. — Albany Academy outscored Hoosick Falls 19-7 in the final quarter en route to a 58-35 win on Saturday at Hoosick Falls.
Olivia Estes led all scorers with 16 points for the Panthers. Rylie Niles was second overall with six points.
Four players scored in double figures for Academy. Erin Huban and Meleena Otatti each had 14 points, followed by Saige Randolph with 13 and Bella Vincent with 12.
Hoosick Falls drops to 0-2 and travels to Hoosic Valley tonight.
Bulldogs shut out by Kingdom Blades
BARRE — The co-op team between Lyndon and North Country scored three times in the third period to finish off a 4-0 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Reese Petit had two goals, while Holly Stein added a goal and Elizabeth Duranleau had a goal and an assist for the Kingdom Blades, who remain unbeaten at 5-0.
BBA drops to 0-4-1 on the season and hosts Brattleboro on Wednesday at Riley Rink.
Indians drop opener to Greenwich
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Greenwich’s Jesse Kuzmich scored 28 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Witches to a 60-42 win over Cambridge in boys basketball on Saturday.
Andrew Conlin added 14 and Jacob Ziehm had 10 for Greenwich. Owen Foyle led the Indians with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Dillan Hughes chipped in 11 in defeat.
Cambridge is 0-1 and travels back to Greenwich on Wednesday.
Fair Haven tops MAU
BENNINGTON — Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti scored 20 points in the Slaters’ 58-13 win over Mount Anthony on Friday night, breaking the school record for points in a career.
Lily Briggs had seven points, Brittney Love had six and Emma Ezzo had six for Fair Haven.
Linnaia Connell had five to lead MAU, who drop to 0-5.
Mill River edges Long Trail
NORTH CLARENDON — The Long Trail girls led by a point after three quarters, but Mill River outscored them by nine to secure a 32-24 win on Friday night.
Mill River coach Ryan Csizmesia, a former 1,000-point scorer for Arlington, earned his first win as the Minuteman coach.
Long Trail drops to 0-5 and looks to get its first win today against Mid-Vermont Christian.
West Rutland cruises past Arlington
WEST RUTLAND — Four players scored in double figures for West Rutland on Friday night, leading to a 60-16 win over the Eagles.
Kiana Grabowski, Mallory Hogan and Peyton Guay all had 12 points, while Elizabeth Bailey had 10. Sidney Herrington had 10 points for the Eagles.
Arlington drops to 1-3 and hosts Brattleboro tonight at 6 p.m.
BBA girls basketball falls to Rutland
RUTLAND — Rutland led by 11 at halftime and cruised to a 57-39 victory over Burr and Burton in girls basketball on Friday night.
Carol Herbert led the Bulldogs with 19 points, Nevaeh Camp added seven points and Josephine Powers six.
Kathryn Moore led the Ravens with 16 points, Kendra Sabotka followed with 14 and Makieya Hendrickson added 11.
The loss dropped Burr and Burton to 2-3, while the Ravens are 4-1 on the year.