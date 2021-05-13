MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton baseball defeated Rutland 8-6 on Thursday behind a six-run third inning.
Will Addington spent time on the mound and drove in two runs in the win. Jack McCoy also drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
Max Brownlee came in for the top of the seventh to close out the win for BBA.
The Bulldogs now sit at 5-4 on the season and will travel to Bennington on Saturday for an 11 a.m. matchup with MAU.
Arlington suffers first loss of season
ARLINGTON — Arlington baseball suffered its first loss of the season as Stratton Mountain defeated the Eagles 12-2 on Thursday.
Griff Briggs had two hits and a walk in his three plate appearances for Arlington, while Cannon Petry and Ricky Perez were the only Eagles to cross the plate.
Stratton Mountain, in Division II, jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and never looked back.
The loss drops Arlington to 7-1 on the season, with a trip to West Rutland set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Panthers down Stillwater
STILLWATER, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls baseball picked up its second win in as many days, downing Stillwater 12-6 on Thursday.
Jake Sparks pitched six innings, striking out 12 while not allowing an earned run. Sparks also went 4-4 with the bat, driving in one.
Andrew Sparks had a single and a double, as did Connor Jones for the Panthers. Jeremy Gress had two singles in the win.
Stillwater’s Shea Brown had a productive day at the plate, with three hits and one run batted in.
Hoosick Falls is now 2-2 and will hit the road and travel to Mechanicville for a 5 p.m. start on Monday.