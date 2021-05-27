ARLINGTON — Arlington’s Taylor Therriault got the ball for the Eagles’ final regular season game of the year on Thursday and he made the most of it, throwing a no-hitter as Arlington topped West Rutland, 14-2 at the Rec Park.
Therriault struck out nine and allowed two runs, both on the basepaths.
Arlington scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised from there. Griff Briggs, coming off an injury, was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI. Cannon Petry was 2-for-3 with three runs scored out of the leadoff spot and Therriault helped his own cause with two runs scored.
Arlington ends the regular season at 11-2 and the No. 3 seed in Division IV.
Mechanicville edges Hoosick Falls
HOOSICK, N.Y. — A run in the top of the fifth inning was all Mechanicville needed to slip past Hoosick Falls, 2-1, on Thursday in softball action.
Kennedy Boisvert was the hard-luck loser for the Panthers. She had a tremendous game, allowing only two runs on two hits while striking out 17 Red Raider hitters.
Hoosick Falls scored its lone run in the first inning when MacKenna Roberson and Lyric Kriner both singled. Kai Jones reached first on a fielder’s choice, moving Roberson to third and then Marissa Landry drove her home with a hit.
Mechanicville tied the game in the third on a passed ball, and then Allie Kenyon scored the game-winning run.
Hoosick is 4-5 on the season.
MAU gets past Stratton
STRATTON — Elyse Altland led the way for Mount Anthony on Thursday against Stratton scoring seven goals in a 13-10 win over the Black Bears.
Ashley Gruber and Ava Elmer each had two goals for the Patriots, while Antonia Pellon and Alexis Harrington each had goals.
Jessica Volpi stopped eight shots as MAU finishes the season at 6-6 and awaits its playoff matchup early next week.