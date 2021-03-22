WHITEMAU

SVL Nordic Ski all star teams announced

Mount Anthony had a combined eight members named to the SVL Nordic teams, with Eden White finishing first and Maggie Payne placing second for the girls.

Riley Thurber took home second behind Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio on the boys side.

The placement was based on each individual’s combined skate and classic time at the SVL Championships.

BOYS FIRST TEAM:

1 Luke Rizio Twin Valley, 2 Riley Thurber Mt. Anthony, 3 Nolan Holmes Brattleboro, 4 Peter McKenna Mt. Anthony, 5 Finnegan Payne Mt. Anthony, 6 Tenzin Mathes Brattleboro, 7 Sam Freitas-Eagan Brattleboro, 8 Silas Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony, 9 Brady Geisler Rutland, 10 Magnus von Krusenstiern Brattleboro

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

1 Eden White Mt. Anthony, 2 Maggie Payne Mt. Anthony, 3 Katherine Normandeau Brattleboro, 4 Ava Whitney Brattleboro, 5 Sylvie Normandeau Brattleboro, 6 Hazel Wagner Brattleboro, 7 Sadie Korzec Mt. Anthony, 8 Chloe Stitcher Mt. Anthony, 9 Alina Secrest Brattleboro, 10 Elyse Altland Mt. Anthony

Manchester Youth soccer sign ups

MANCHESTER — Community-wide soccer for pre-school children is back and registration is now open.

Please note: We will be splitting the groups up into two-time slots at 9:00 a.m.—10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.—11:30 am.

Interested participants can register online.

For more information contact Jacquelyn Lewicki at the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at 802-362-1439 or via email at j.lewicki@manchester-vt.gov.

