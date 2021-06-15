The Southern Vermont League released its boys and girls tennis all-opponent teams.
Five local athletes were named to the A Division first-teams, highlighted by Burr and Burton’s Spencer North on the girls side and fellow Bulldog Nick O’Donnell on the boys side.
North did not drop a set, let alone a match, all season long for BBA, who made it to the semifinals and finished the season 12-4. O’Donnell was a stud all season long as BBA’s No. 1 singles competitor.
Lili Zens and Mac Theurmer join North as BBA first team recipients.
Lexi Gerrow was the lone MAU Patriot to receive first team honors.
Abby Farnum was named to the second-team, as were two BBA boys players; Tucker Swim and Lucas Arrington.
The SVL also announced its lacrosse all-opponent teams, led by a slew of BBA players.
Four Bulldogs were named to the boys A Division first-team: Emmett Edwards, Matt Grabher, Duncan Chamberlain and Justin Fusco.
MAU’s Hayden Gaudette was also named to the first-team after a stellar season-long performance in goal.
Eight BBA players were named to the boys second-team: Teddy Mirenda, Nicky Miceli, Karter Noyes, Judd Gourley, Jack Morrison, Liam Bradley and Ryan Nolan.
MAU’s Nathan Potter was also named to the second team.
For the girls four Bulldogs: Hannah Callen, Lola Herzog, Alair Powers and Tatum Sands were named to the first-team. MAU had two first-team recipients: Elyse Altland and Alexis Harrington.
BBA also had four second-team members: Annabelle Gray, Paige Samuelson, Emma Thomas and Delana Underwood. MAU had two: McKenna Brighton and Antonia Pellon.
Two BBA coaches received SVL awards as Ken Stefanak was named the girls coach of the year and Peter Latulippe was named the boys assistant coach of the year.