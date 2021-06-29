BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm will host its annual youth camp starting July 20 at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
The camp, targeted for football players from 7 to 12 years of age, will run on July 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
It will take place during Storm practices and campers will be able to practice right along with the players, doing warm-up drills, skill building and relay races.
The cost is $10 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt and tickets to the Albany Empire game on July 31 at the Times Union Center.
Registration closes on July 9. For more information, contact Storm general manager Chris Cipperley at 518-728-7583 or email southernvtstorm@gmail.com
Southshire Soccer sign ups are live
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
Tryouts set for ABA team
BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens, an up-and-coming basketball ABA pro team, will be having tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, as well as Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be holding tryouts on the weekends of July 10 and July 17 at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Mass. The fee will be $150 for both days and $50 for one day.
To register or for more information, contact Pratt on Facebook.