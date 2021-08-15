BENNINGTON - The Southern Vermont Storm got back in the win column on Saturday, defeating the Greater Boston Stallions 27-0.
The Storm defense shut out the Stallions all afternoon, registering four sacks and getting their hands on one interception.
Offensively, Lavante Wiggins continued to be a threat with three touchdowns. CJ Tarver also found the endzone in the win.
BBA looking for coaches
Burr and Burton is looking to fill two coaching positions for fall sports. Both the varsity bass fishing and junior varsity girls soccer teams are looking for a coach.
In addition to being knowledgeable about the sport and having the ability to teach sport-specific skills, coaches should be able to provide vigorous educational experiences, teach respect for individual differences, demand the highest standards of performance and behavior, foster a mindset of perseverance, and establish a supportive and caring community. The ideal candidate views coaching as an opportunity to help young people develop into healthy adults.
Potential candidates are asked to send a letter of interest, a statement of philosophy, resume, and three letters of recommendation to BBA athletic director Dave Miceli, PO Box 498 Manchester, VT 05254 or via email: dmiceli@burrburton.org.
MAU seeks multiple coaches
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of coaches for the 2021 season. MAU is looking to fill coaching vacancies for its indoor and outdoor boys and girls track and junior varsity girls soccer teams.
Interested candidates are asked to email both a letter of interest and their coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org.
The Storm enter their bye on a high note with the win. Their record now sits at 2-2 and they return to action with a rematch against the Stallions Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. in Revere, Massachusetts.