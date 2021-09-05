Brandon Demers’ strike with 14 minutes left in the first half was the difference maker, as St. Johnsbury defeated Mount Anthony boys soccer 1-0 on Saturday.
The Patriots outshot St. Johnsbury in the second half and had them on the ropes, but were unable to convert any of those tries into a score. Aiden Moscarello saved six shots protecting the net for MAU.
The Patriots (0-1) play again on Saturday at 11 a.m. as they host Middlebury.
BBA football beats Colchester
The Bulldogs were victorious in their return to tackle football on Friday, beating Colchester 34-16.
Quarterback Jack McCoy was an efficient 20-23 through the air for 246 yards and two passing scores. McCoy also carried the ball 12 times for a total of 85 yards and another two scores on the ground.
Haiden Jones was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher, generating 152 yards and one touchdown on his 19 touches.
Nate Smilko was the leading receiver with 11 catches for 121 yards and one score.
BBA hosts Rutland Saturday at 1 p.m.
CVU field hockey defeats BBA
Champlain Valley defeated Burr and Burton field hockey 3-0 on Saturday.
Tess Everett got the scoring started for the Redhawks with 1:43 left in the first quarter. Paige Comeau was credited with the assist.
CVU scored twice in the second quarter, first by Comeau and then Miranda Oppenheimer.
CVU caught the Bulldogs a bit off guard in the first half according to coach Barb Miceli.
“We had a much better second half and we’re able to put some offensive pressure on the CVU defense,” she said.
Annabelle Gray and Kaelin Downey played key roles in picking up the pace of the game for BBA in the second half. Lauren Barrows also moved well to the ball.
Mac Thuermer had a solid start in goal, registering 10 saves.
The Bulldogs are 0-1 to begin their season and host Windsor on Friday at 4 p.m.
Panthers golf drops close match
The Hoosick Falls Golf Team continued their season on Friday with a match against Saratoga Catholic at the Saratoga Spa Golf Course (par 36). The Panthers lost by a score of 3-2 in a tight contest that featured multiple matchups decided on the final few holes.
Saratoga Catholic’s Will Emery led all golfers with a score of 40 while Aiden Fleming led Hoosick Falls with a round of 42.
Other scores from Saratoga Catholic included Charlie Greiner 41, Robbie Bolen 43, Tommy Greiner 49 and Jacob Hajos 52.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Dylan Callahan 46, Miles Smith 49, Allison Hathaway 53 and Brady Hathaway 54. Jack Shea, a seventh grader, also made his debut for Hoosick Falls, filling in at the sixth spot in their lineup. The Panthers return to action with three matches during the first week of school, traveling to Stillwater on Tuesday and Tamarac on Wednesday before hosting Cambridge on Thursday.
BBA boys soccer downed by CVU
Burr and Burton boys soccer dropped to 1-1 on the season with a 3-0 loss to CVU on Saturday. The Bulldogs did not register a shot on target throughout the match.
Holden Batchelder, Thomas Roberts and Sam Dennison each scored once for the Redhawks.
Bulldog keeper Emmett Edwards had five saves in the loss.