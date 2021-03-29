BENNINGTON -- The spring season will officially begin at Mt. Anthony Union Middle and High Schools on April 5 for all spring sports.
Athletics are asked get a physical from their doctor and turn in the completed form before they can tryout or practice and the physical is good for one calendar year.
Baseball: Varsity tryouts will take place April 5 from 7:45-9:15 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 5-7pm at the HS field. For more information, contact Head Coach Trevor Coyne at tcoyne02@yahoo.com.
JV tryouts will take place April 5 from 4:15-5:45 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 2:30-4:30 pm at the HS field. For more information, contact Head Coach Will Coons at william.coons@svsu.org.
Softball: Varsity tryouts will take place April 5 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 2:30-4 pm at the HS Field. For more information, contact Head Coaches Katie Contrada (kcontrada@svsu.org) or Brooke Remington (bremington@svsu.org).
JV tryouts will take place April 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the HS Field. For more information, contact Head Coach Jason Dicranian at jacobyjames30@gmail.com.
Track & Field: Varsity practice will begin April 5 at the track from 2:30-4 p.m. For more information, contact Head Coach Amanda Mullen at amanda.mullen@svsu.org.
Tennis: Girls practice will begin April 5 at the Rec Center from 2:30-4 p.m. For more information, contact Head Coach Deb Larkin at deborahslarkin@gmail.com. Boys practice will begin April 5 at the Rec Center from 4-5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Head Coach Trevor Grimshaw at gsrc.trevor@gmail.com.
Lacrosse: Varsity boys team tryouts will take place April 5 from 4:15-5:45 p.m. in the middle school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 4:15-5:45 pm at the FB Practice Field. For more information, contact Head Coach Frank Gaudette at frank.gaudette@mack.com. JV boys team tryouts will take place April 5 from 4:15-5:45 pm in the middle school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 4:15-5:45 pm at the FB Practice Field. For more information, contact Head Coach John Cross at joec082@msn.com.
Varsity girls team tryouts will take place April 5 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the MS gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Chestnut Field. For more information, contact Head Coach Tracy Galle at tracy.galle@svsu.org.