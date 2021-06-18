HOOSICK, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Falls baseball team had a pair of first-team all-stars named by the Wasaren League this week.
Sophomore Jake Sparks and freshman Andrew Sparks were picked for the first team after a year in which they helped the Panthers reach and win a Class C sectional play-in game before losing to No. 4 Greenwich.
The MVP of the league is Spa Catholic's Ryan McCarroll.
The rest of the first-team includes Jesse Kuzmich, Aidan McPhail and Jackson Vanderhoff from Greenwich, Zach Hartz from Mechanicville, Justin Maxon from Hoosic Valley, Colby Phelps and Zach Rice from Tamarac and Jake Houle from Waterford.
The Panthers had two more on the second team in Tucker Thayne and Connor Jones. Cambridge's lone all-star was named to the second team as well in Owen Foyle.
Catamount BMX hosting Saturday events
BENNINGTON -- The Catamount BMX club is hosting racing this Saturday, with registration beginning at 10:30 and racing beginning around noon.
It costs $10 per racer and $5 for striders.
Also, Catamount is hosting the state and Gold Cup qualifiers next weekend, June 26 and June 27. On Saturday, there will be the state event, with racing beginning at noon. On Sunday, it is the Gold Cup qualifier, beginning at 11 a.m.
Catamount BMX is off of East Road at Willow Park in Bennington. For more information, go to their Facebook page or their website at catamountbmx.org.
Southshire Soccer sign ups are live
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
Tryouts set for ABA team
BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Martens, an up-and-coming basketball ABA pro team, will be having tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, as well as Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be holding tryouts on the weekends of July 10 and July 17. at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Mass. The fee will be $150 for both days and $50 for one day.
To register or for more information, contact Pratt on Facebook.