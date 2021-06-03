BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
Bennington Post 13 registration open
BENNINGTON — Registration for Bennington Post 13 (15-19U) is now available. Tryouts will be held June 6 at 10 a.m. at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington. Participants should be interested in a high-paced, competitive league of baseball.
Interested players from Bennington and surrounding counties and states can contact Ryan Greenslet at Post13Team@gmail.com or via phone (802-688-3915) for information.
If players have a conflict with the tryout date due to school sports, they should let Greenslet know at time of sign-up.