MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton’s Tatum Sands was one of four Vermont girls lacrosse players named as U.S. Lacrosse All-Americans this week.
Sands, a junior, was the leading scorer for a Bulldog squad that went 15-0 during the regular season and finished 16-1 overall, falling to BFA-St. Albans in the Division I semifinal.
South Burlington’s Lindsey Booth, BFA’s Loghan Hughes and Green Mountain Valley’s Erika Wiebe were also named as All-Americans.
Essex’s Sophie Forcier, Hughes, South Burlington’s Mercedes Rozzi and Green Mountain Valley’s Megan Ryan were named as U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-Americans.
All-state picks were revealed as well, with Burr and Burton having four first-team choices in Division I. Sands and Alair Powers were picked as midfielders, Hannah Callen on defense and Lola Herzog as a goalie.
Mount Anthony’s Elyse Altland was the Patriots’ lone first-team all state choice.
On the second team were BBA midfielder Annabelle Gray, attackman Paige Samuelson and defenders Delana Underwood and Emma Thomas. For Mount Anthony, attackman Alexis Harrington was a second-team choice.
Honorable mentions were Mount Anthony midfielders McKenna Brighton and Antonia Pellon.
Catamount BMX hosting Saturday events
BENNINGTON — The Catamount BMX club is hosting the state and Gold Cup qualifiers this weekend, June 26 and June 27. On Saturday, there will be the state event, with racing beginning at noon. On Sunday, it is the Gold Cup qualifier, beginning at 11 a.m.
Catamount BMX is off of East Road at Willow Park in Bennington. For more information, go to their Facebook page or their website at catamountbmx.org.
Southshire Soccer sign ups are live
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
Tryouts set for ABA team
BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens, an up-and-coming basketball ABA pro team, will be having tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, as well as Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be holding tryouts on the weekends of July 10 and July 17. at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Mass. The fee will be $150 for both days and $50 for one day.
To register or for more information, contact Pratt on Facebook.