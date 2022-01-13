Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

RUTLAND — Coming off its first win of the season over Mill River on Monday, Mount Anthony girls basketball suffered a bit of a setback with a 62-10 loss at Rutland on Thursday night.

The Patriots managed six points in the first quarter, but Rutland’s defense shutdown MAU the rest of the contest, allowing just four points the rest of the way.

Karsyn Bellomo led all scorers with 21 points. Taeya Guetti scored a team-high six points for MAU.

The Patriots are now 1-6 on the season. They host Burlington at Kates Gymnasium Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Panthers bowling sweeps Stillwater

On Thursday, Hoosick Falls bowling team continued its season with a 5-0 win over Stillwater at Hometown Lanes.

The Panthers finished with a total of 3566 pins to Stillwater’s 3288.

Hoosick Falls senior Colin King led all bowlers with a 257 game and a 727 series, while Aden Wickham 224-622 led Stillwater.

Other scores from Stillwater included Evan Cole 210-595, Steven Berry 196-553, Connor Julian 187-541, Adam Conklin 226-539, Alex Mell 191 and Anthony Miller 130.

Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Riley Hayes 236-638, Brody Mullen 234-616, Elliott Brenenstuhl 210-584, Payton Merrills 192-557, Ethan Yonconish 197-529, Ryan Maxon 201, Memphis Hathaway 189, Jenna Backes 186, Bradley Senecal 175, Bradley Thompson 175, Sam Boyer 169 and Jamie Haviland 144.

The win brings Hoosick Falls’ record to 45-0 for the season. The team travels to Hilltop for a match against Waterford on Wednesday, before returning home for a match against Berlin on Thursday.

