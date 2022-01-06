RUTLAND — Burr and Burton girls ice hockey were defeated 5-1 by the Rutland Ravens on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Cooley led the charge with her four-goal performance. Molly Abatiell netted the other Rutland score.
Mai-Liis Edwards scored the only Bulldogs goal of the game. BBA is now 1-5 on the season and returns to the ice Saturday at Hartford.
Hoosic Valley boys basketball defeated Hoosick Falls 57-43 on Wednesday.
Miles Smith scored 21 points for the Panthers, but it wasn’t enough against a well balanced Hoosic Valley attack led by Isaiah Eckler’s 15 point performance. Four HV players scored more than 10 points in the win.
Hoosic Valley coach Alex Lilac earned the victory over his dad, Panthers coach Mike Lilac.
Hoosick Falls girls basketball defeated Hoosac Valley 46-26 on Tuesday behind Amber MacNeil’s 13 point performance.
MacNeil scored nine in the first half as the Panthers built a comfortable 33-14 lead by the break.
Marley McLellan also shined in the win, pitching in with 12 points.
Stasia Epler scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cambridge girls basketball to a 45-42 victory over Tamarac in Wasaren League action on Tuesday.
Chelle Daniels and Tristann Crandall added 8 apiece as Cambridge recorded their second league victory. Sidney Phillips led Tamarac with 13 points.
Cambridge improves to 2-6 on the season.