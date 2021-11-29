RUTLAND — The Providence Pirates won Sunday’s match against the Bennington Martens 115-84 at the Rutland Heritage Field House.
The Martens stayed with the Pirates - who beat them by more than 60 points earlier in the season - early before Providence pulled away later in the first half.
Martens coach Shawn Pratt praised the Pirates (4-0) organization.
“They are a very experienced, well coached team,” Pratt said. “They have a staff and ownership that reflects the way that they play. They’re one of the best teams in the Northeast.”
Tank Roberson led the way for Bennington with 23 points, three rebounds and an assist. Garrick Averett continued to stand out, as well, scoring 18 points to go along with six rebounds. Elijah Morsett chipped in 10 points, adding two rebounds and two assists.
Tom Garrick Jr. 's offense gave the Martens fits, as the Pirate scored a game-high 25 points. Mikey Rodriguez scored 17 more, and Kevin Briggs had a 17 point, 12 rebound double-double.
Pratt said the first year ABA franchise is still looking to figure out how to gel together in the early parts of the season.
“We’re a very young team,” he said.
Next up for the Martens is a road game in Rochester, New York against the Roc City Ravens Saturday at 7 p.m.
Section II all-stars
The New York Section II girls soccer all-star team was announced late last week, and a couple of Hoosick Falls Panthers are included in the list.
Meg Perry and Amber MacNeil, both seniors, were named as Class C all stars.