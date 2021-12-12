The Mount Anthony wrestling team returned to the mat on Saturday, competing in the Wrangle on the Plains tournament. The Patriots finished in a tie for 3rd overall with 32 team points. 10 teams, including Hoosick Falls, finished in a tie for 1st with 34 points.
Patriots Alex Perez and Logan Davis were champions in the tournament.
Martens lose close battleThe Bennington Martens lost a nail biter to the Atlantic coast cardinals in ABA action on Saturday. The Cardinals led by as many as 18 points. The Martens stormed all the way back to take the lead by the start of the fourth quarter. It wasn’t meant to be for the Martens, as the Cardinals absorbed the blow and finished the game victorious, 110-109.
The Martens coaching staff of Chris Kidd and Shawn Pratt released the following statement after the one point defeat.
“We give our guys credit for fighting back,” they said.
Xavier Boyd led the Martens attack with 19 points. John Rayls chipped in with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Martens came out of the gates sluggish, and that proved to be the difference.
“The ABA is a very competitive league and if you come out sluggish you can (get) beat,” the coaches said.
The Martens will be at the Rutland rec center this weekend, facing the NEPA Stars and Stripes Saturday at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, the Bennington Martens will play the New York Hoop Dragons.
BBA hockey victorious in season openerBurr and Burton returned to the ice with a 4-1 victory over U-32 on Saturday.
Matt Grabher, Max Brownlee, Karter Noyes and Aidan Buggee each placed one into the back of the net for the Bulldogs. Grabher and Brownlee added two assists, while Karter Noyes had one.
River Sciarrotta had the lone goal for U-32. Michael Hornby secured the win protecting the BBA net, registering 24 saves.
BBA girls hoops goes 2-0 in weekend playThe Bulldogs started their 2021-2022 season strong, defeating Brattleboro 36-35 on Friday and Arlington 55-35 on Saturday in the Leland & Gray Tournament.
Naveah Camp led the way for BBA with 12 points on Friday and 19 against the Eagles on Saturday. Camp was named the tournament MVP for her play.
Josie Powers was named to the All-Tournament team for her performance over the weekend.
Arlington was led by Sidney Herrington’s 21 points.
Panthers win againHoosick Falls boys basketball secured a 58-46 win over Waterford on Friday night. Jake Sparks was the high scorer of the contest with 17 points. Fellow Panthers Dylan Baker (12) and Connor Jones (11) also scored in double figures.
Hoosick Falls gets back on track with winThe Hoosick Falls girls beat Waterford 64-33 on Friday night. Amber MacNeil’s 15 points helped the Panthers grab the victory. MacNeil finished with a double-double, hauling in 16 rebounds. Lyric Kriner pitched in with 12 points, and Mackenna Roberson scored 10.
Cambridge’s home winning streak snappedThe Cambridge girls basketball team lost to Greenwich 56-40 on Friday night, ending a home winning streak that spanned more than four years.
The last time Cambridge girls hoops lost at home prior to Friday’s defeat was back on Feb. 10, 2017. Stasia Epler continued to be the offensive focal point for Cambridge, scoring 25 points.