MIDDLEBURY - Mount Anthony girls lacrosse defeated Middlebury 9-8 in overtime on Saturday.
Antonia Pellon scored the game winner with Elyse Altland credited with the assist. Ashley Gruber intercepted a pass that led to the eventual game-winner.
Altland led the team with five goals and two assists, while Pellon added two goals. Alexis Harrington had one goal and one assist, and Emily Elmer scored one goal.
The Patriots had an all-around strong team performance on the defensive end. Jessica Volpi saved eight shots protecting the net.
MAU now sits at 2-3 and will host Stratton Mountain School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac lose in Super Bowl
Schuylerville claimed the New York Class C Super Bowl with a 34-15 win over Hoosick Falls-Tamarac on Saturday night.
Schuylerville had a 20-0 lead after the first quarter. They got the scoring started on a 16 yard fumble return for a touchdown and converted a two-point try to take an 8-0 lead. A pair of running touchdowns expanded the lead to 20-0.
Michael D'Agostino threw for 156 yards and one touchdown, connecting with Dylan Baker for a 59 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Josh Colegrove returned a kick for a 75 yard score for the only other Hoosick Falls-Tamarac score. Peyton Nealone ran for a team-high 81 yards in the loss.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac ends its season with a 6-1 record.
MAU baseball remains perfect
FAIR HAVEN - Ethan LaBatt pitched five strong innings, striking out eight as Mount Anthony baseball defeated Rutland 9-3 on Saturday.
Caleb Hay had a productive day at the plate, driving in four runs.
Nat Greenslet closed out the victory, striking out two over two innings of work.
The Patriots improve to 3-0 and will host Brattleboro Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Smith's big day leads Panthers golf to league title
The Hoosick Falls Golf team traveled to the Saratoga Spa Golf Course (par 72) on Friday to finish the season by competing in the Wasaren League Tournament.
The Panther golfers played extremely well in blustery conditions, winning the tournament by an impressive 32 strokes.
Senior Mat Smith led the way, carding five birdies on his way to an even par round of 72. He took home individual medalist honors by a total of 10 strokes in his final competition as a Hoosick Falls golfer.
Eighth-grader Aiden Fleming finished in a tie for third with a round of 85, just ahead of teammate Allison Hathaway (a junior), who finished fifth with a round of 86. Junior Miles Smith rounded out Hoosick Falls’ four-man team with a round of 89, good enough for sixth place individually.
With the cancelation of the Section 2 and New York State Tournaments occurring before the season started, this ends season for Hoosick Falls.
They now have three and a half months to prepare for the return of golf at the beginning of the next school year. Five of this season’s six starters will be returning.
Patriots drop one to Hartford
HARTFORD - Mount Anthony boys lacrosse lost 6-2 to Hartford on Friday.
Evan Eggsware and John Steadman each had one goal for MAU. Nathan Potter assisted on Steadman's score.
Hayden Gaudette had 16 saves for MAU.
Next up for the 1-3 Patriots is a home match on Thursday against Woodstock.
BBA girls lax bests South Burlington
MANCHSTER - Burr and Burton girls lacrosse came back from a two goal deficit in the final two minutes to beat South Burlington 11-10 on Saturday.
With five seconds remaining and the game tied at 10 Paige Samuelson put one into the net to give BBA the lead.
Alair Powers had three goals and two assists, while Tatum Sands had four goals and one assist. Annabelle Gray had one goal and one assist
Senior Goalie Lola Herzog registered 13 saves in the winning effort.
The Bulldogs improve to 6-0 and will play at Vermont Academy on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Arlington baseball remains undefeated
WEST RUTLAND - Arlington baseball defeated West Rutland 10-2 on Saturday and improves its overall record to 4-0.
BBA tennis drops road match
BRATTLEBORO - Burr and Burton boys tennis lost 2-5 against Brattleboro on Friday.
In No. 1 singles, BBA's Nick O'Donnell defeated Nathan Kim in a tiebreaker 10-7. Kim took the first set 6-4, but O'Donnell bounced back nicely in set two with a 6-2 victory to force the tiebreaker.
The other Bulldog win came in No. 3 singles as Alejandro Sharpiro-Mochon defeated Mason Foard in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 Ben Luna (Brattleboro) defeated Christo Buckley (BBA) 6-6 (TB ), 7-1, 6-0.
No. 4 Leo Boditt (Brattleboro) defeated Blake Allen (BBA) 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5 Abe Moore Odell (Brattleboro) defeated Lucas Arrington (BBA) 6-3, 6-2.
In No. 1 doubles action Jackson Heller and Ben Berg (Brattleboro) defeated
Tucker Swim and Carter Lincourt (BBA) 6-1, 6-1.
BBA forfeited No. 2 doubles.
The Bulldogs (1-2) will host Hartford on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Burlington ultimate beats BBA
BURLINGTON - Burr and Burton Ultimate lost an away game to Burlington 15-1. Evan Hall threw the point to Tommy Andres.
Though suffering some lopsided losses, Bulldog Ultimate continues to build experience against strong programs, and they look forward to a rematch of last week's loss to Leland and Gray at home on Thursday.