Mount Anthony’s girls basketball game against Rice scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. against Rice as the Patriots are dealing with COVID-19 cases within their program.
MAU is scheduled to return to the court Dec. 28 at Mount Mansfield.
The Patriots boys basketball team traveled to Cheshire, Massachusetts to take on Hoosac Valley on Wednesday night. Hoosac Valley proveled with a 67-56 victory over MAU.
Braeden Billert was once again a problem offensively and on the boards, scoring 19 points and adding 16 rebounds to his stat sheet.
Austin Belville played well for MAU with 18 Points.
The loss brings MAU to 0-3 on the season. MAU returns to the court in its home-opener against Wahconah on Monday.
Long Trail boys basketball downed Bellows Falls 43-36 on Wednesday. Tomasz Koc led all scorers with 22 points while JD Redding was a force on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds.
Long Trail trailed 27-25 at the half.
The Mountain Lions defense held the Terriers to nine points in the second half to secure the win.
LTS improves to 5-0 on the season. They take the court again on Jan. 7 at Otter Valley.
The Hoosick Falls girls basketball team lost its game to Tamarac 48-27 on Tuesday. Mackenna Roberson led the way for the Panthers with nine points.
Hoosick Falls played Tamarac close in the second and fourth quarters, but lost the first and third quarter by a combined 20 points.