BENNINGTON - Castleton assistant wrestling coach Steven Forrest will be hosting the Patriot Day Clinic on Sept. 11 at KOV MMA Gym & Fitness on Sept. 11.
The clinic will start at 11 a.m. with challenge matches after 2 p.m. All wrestlers, mixed martial artists and those who practice jiu jitsu are welcome to participate.
The cost to attend is $60. Registration for the clinic will begin at 10 a.m. The cost to attend is $60.
Forrest was a member of the USA National Team in 2010-2011 and was ranked inside the top-8 nationally at the senior level on four different occasions.
KOV MMA Gym & Fitness is located at 184 North Street #1 in Bennington.
BBA looking for coaches
Burr and Burton is looking to fill two coaching positions for fall sports. Both the varsity bass fishing and junior varsity girls soccer teams are looking for a coach.
In addition to being knowledgeable about the sport and having the ability to teach sport-specific skills, coaches should be able to provide vigorous educational experiences, teach respect for individual differences, demand the highest standards of performance and behavior, foster a mindset of perseverance, and establish a supportive and caring community. The ideal candidate views coaching as an opportunity to help young people develop into healthy adults.
Potential candidates are asked to send a letter of interest, a statement of philosophy, resume, and three letters of recommendation to BBA athletic director Dave Miceli, PO Box 498 Manchester, VT 05254 or via email: dmiceli@burrburton.org.
MAU seeks multiple coaches
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of coaches for the 2021 season. MAU is looking to fill coaching vacancies for its indoor and outdoor boys and girls track and junior varsity girls soccer teams.
Interested candidates are asked to email both a letter of interest and their coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org.