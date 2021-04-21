FORT ANN, N.Y. -- An overtime goal in the snow was the difference on Wednesday as the Hoosick Falls field hockey team saw its nine-game win streak broken in a 1-0 loss to Granville at Golden Goals.
The team played the entire regulation scoreless with Hoosick Falls getting a handful of chances to win it.
Heading to overtime, Haley Corlew scored off an assist from Jenna Tooley for the winning score.
Lexyss Zovistaski had six saves for Granville in the win, while Aleah Stowell and Adrianna Sacilowski combined for a single save.
Hoosick Falls drops to 5-1 in the league and 9-2 overall. Granville improves to 6-1 in the league and 7-1 overall.
Hoosick Falls is scheduled to travel to Glens Falls on Friday.
MAU boys lax falls in opener
WOODSTOCK -- In a game stopped after three quarters because of inclement weather, the Mount Anthony boys lacrosse started its season with a 13-0 loss to Woodstock on Wednesday.
Hayden Gaudette had 12 saves for Mount Anthony, while Mike Stratton and Eric Whitman were cited for quality defensive efforts.
Mount Anthony is scheduled to travel to South Burlington on Saturday.
Cambridge drops in straight sets
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- The Cambridge volleyball team fell 3-0 to Stillwater on Wednesday.
Stillwater won 25-19, 25-17 and 25-18 in the three sets.
Jaylyn Prouty had 12 service points, seven aces and a pair of kills. Lauren Archambault had three kills and two blocks, while Marykate Lebarron had 10 service points, five aces and seven assists.
Stillwater was led by Eden Resch's nine service points and four kills and Olivia Morrell's nine service points, two aces and four assists.
Stillwater is 3-9, while Cambridge is 0-4.