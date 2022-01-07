BENNINGTON — Hoosick Falls held a 23-14 lead over Mount Anthony girls basketball by halftime on Thursday night.
The Panthers used a stifling defensive effort, holding the Patriots to a single point in the third quarter, on their way to a 44-29 win.
Olivia Estes was the games high scorer with 10 points. Madisyn Moore led all Patriots with nine points, including two 3-pointers.
Fair Haven outlasts BBA
Fair Haven’s Lily Briggs led her team to a 35-24 victory over Burr and Burton with her 19 point performance.
Briggs erupted for 13 first half points as the Slaters jumped out to a 22-13 lead by the half.
The Bulldogs couldn’t come up with the offense to mount a comeback, though their defense improved, allowing just 13 points over the final 16 minutes.
Amelia Tobin led all Bulldogs with eight points. Julia Decker was right behind her with six.
BBA is now 2-7 and returns home to host U-32 Saturday.
Game canceled
The Arlington boys varsity basketball game Friday at Leland & Gray has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 29 at 11 a.m.
HF bowling stays hot
On Thursday, the Hoosick Falls bowling team returned to action after the holiday break with a 5-0 win over Mechanicville at the Barbecue Recreation.
The Panthers finished with a total of 3447 pins to Mechanicville’s 3118. Hoosick Falls senior Colin King 237-645 led all bowlers while Ryan Williams 247-615 led Mechanicville.
Other top scores from Mechanicville included Chris O’Connor 215-579, Dylan Masterson 210-550, Jason Walker 200-518, Billy Wickham 191, Nathan Starks 164, Connor Starks 160 and John Hines 156.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Brody Mullen 228-608, Jenna Backes 219-598, Riley Hayes 205-580, Troy McCart 195-568, Elliott Brenenstuhl 215-564, Ryan Maxon 203-553, Ethan Yonconish 218-541, Bradley Senecal 199-531, Payton Merrills 180-520, Bradley Thompson 185, Memphis Hathaway 184 and Jamie Haviland 138.
The win brings the Panther’s record to 40-0 for the season. They will return to action next week with a home match against Saratoga Catholic on Monday.