Loudonville Christian boys soccer defeated Hoosick Falls 6-0 on Thursday. Loudonville Christian came out of the gates firing, scoring four goals in the first half. Ethan Quadrini (two) and Elijah Woods (two) led the team in scoring. Daniel Smith and Jack Bibighaus also tallied one goal apiece. Loudonville Christian out shot Hoosick Falls 16-4. Panthers keeper Noah Abbott had saves while Skye Keparutis had 4 saves for Loudonville Christian.
Bulldogs take season opener
FAIR HAVEN — The Burr and Burton boys soccer team won its first match of the season on Wednesday, defeating Fair Haven by a score of 6-1.
The Bulldogs hit the road once again on Saturday, where they will face off against Champlain Valley at noon.
Patriot Day Clinic set for Sept. 11
BENNINGTON — Castleton assistant wrestling coach Steven Forrest will be hosting the Patriot Day Clinic on Sept. 11 at KOV MMA Gym & Fitness on Sept. 11.
The clinic will start at 11 a.m. with challenge matches after 2 p.m. All wrestlers, mixed martial artists and those who practice jiu jitsu are welcome to participate.
The cost to attend is $60. Registration for the clinic will begin at 10 a.m. The cost to attend is $60.
Forrest was a member of the USA National Team in 2010-2011 and was ranked inside the top-8 nationally at the senior level on four different occasions.
KOV MMA Gym & Fitness is located at 184 North Street #1 in Bennington.