HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls golf team opened its 2021 season on Thursday, hosting Waterford for a match at the Hoosick Falls Country Club (par 34). The Panthers played well, defeating Waterford by a score of 5-0.
Hoosick Falls freshman Aiden Fleming 34 was the low score of the match while Derrick Pontore 60 and Aaron Lyons 63 led Waterford.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Miles Smith 38, Brady Hathaway 39, Dylan Callahan 45, Allison Hathaway 54, and Ethan Yonconish 54.
After starting the season with a win, the Panthers will now break for the weekend. Next week they play Greenwich at home on Monday and Hoosic Valley away on Tuesday, Mechanicville at home on Thursday and Saratoga Catholic away on Friday.
Sage hosting basketball clinic
ALBANY, N.Y. — Russell Sage College’s men’s basketball team will once again host the Boys’ Basketball Columbus Day Clinics on Oct. 11. The clinic will take place in the Kahl Gym in Albany, New York.
Russell Sage Gators’ Columbus Day Skills Clinic is designed to help players develop the skills needed to be successful in today’s competitive game of basketball. This clinic is for boys, ages 10-17 and will include offensive and defensive skills training, competitive 3 vs. 3 play, shooting contests, and individual instruction to help campers prepare for the upcoming season. The fee per camper is $65.
The “Camp Bank” will provide campers with options to purchase lunch, drinks or snacks throughout the day without the hassle of bringing money. Campers will need to bring a bag lunch with them to camp if they are not planning on purchasing lunch.
• Ask about free early drop-off and late pick-up.
Sage Gators’ Columbus Day Skills Clinic
Sample Schedule
9 a.m. Stretching & warm-up
9:15 a.m. Offensive skill development I
10:30 a.m. 3 vs. 3 competitive (Learn how to score by setting and using screens)
11:15 a.m. Camp games
Noon — Lunch & camp store open
12:45 p.m. Shooting drills
1:45 p.m. Contest
2:30 p.m. Offensive skill development II
3:15 p.m. Camp games
Meet coach Barnes
Brian Barnes is in his 13th year as Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Russell Sage College. He was hired in 2008 to build the basketball program from the ground up. Sage is competing in its 12th season of NCAA Division III men’s basketball after winning the 2015 Skyline Conference Championship and earning a spot in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Tapped as the Skyline, ECAC Metro and NABC Regional Coach of the Year, Barnes led the Gators to the most successful season in program history in 2015. His 2017 team won the Skyline regular-season North Championship. The Gators earned post-season berths in the 2020 and 2021 Empire 8 Tournaments and advanced to the league’s semifinals in 2021.
Barnes is no stranger to basketball in the Capital District, having directed sold out basketball camps and clinics at Sage for the last decade. The RSC Gator Columbus Day Skills Clinic provides a great experience and an instructional, enjoyable day of basketball, that will keep area campers wanting more!
He was a four-year letter winner and senior tri-captain for the University at Albany Great Danes. A 2003 graduate of UAlbany, Barnes went on to serve two seasons as Director of Basketball Operations prior to spending three years as the top assistant at RPI from 2005-2008.
For more information, please download the camp brochure at SageGators.com.
Patriot Day Clinic set for Sept. 11
BENNINGTON — Castleton assistant wrestling coach Steven Forrest will be hosting the Patriot Day Clinic on Sept. 11 at KOV MMA Gym & Fitness on Sept. 11.
The clinic will start at 11 a.m. with challenge matches after 2 p.m. All wrestlers, mixed martial artists and those who practice jiu jitsu are welcome to participate.
The cost to attend is $60. Registration for the clinic will begin at 10 a.m.
Forrest was a member of the USA National Team in 2010-2011 and was ranked inside the top-8 nationally at the senior level on four different occasions.
KOV MMA Gym & Fitness is located at 184 North Street #1 in Bennington.