LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Panthers field hockey team fell in the Class C state championship on Sunday at Centereach High School.
Whitney Point claimed the Class C championship with Sunday’s 6-1 win, capping off a perfect season.
Hoosick Falls had won 17 straight games heading into the matchup, including a 2-0 win over North Salem on Saturday in the semifinal round. Emma McCart scored both of the Panther goals in the win.
Martens go 1-1 in weekend playRUTLAND — The Bennington Martens split their weekend games, defeating the Atlantic Coast Cardinals 109-93 on Saturday, and dropping their game 141-74 to the Providence Pirates on Sunday.
Garrick Averett went off for 32 points in Saturday’s win. The Martens were also helped by a 16 point, 15 rebound double double from John Ryals.
Ryals was the Martens’ leading scorer (24 points) and added 12 rebounds in Sunday’s loss. Averett had a double double of his own, with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Tom Garrick Jr. gave Bennington’s defense problems in the loss, as the Pirate scored a game-high 34 points and added 10 assists.
The Martens record is now 2-3. Coach Chris Kidd and Shawn Pratt assured the Martens will be ready for their next game, Saturday at the Worcester Majors.
“As a team we have our work cut out for us,” they said. “We promise our guys will be ready next game.”