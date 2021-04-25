GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Emma McCart had a hat trick on Saturday to lead Hoosick Falls field hockey to a 5-0 win over Salem-Cambridge.
McCart scored all three of her goals in the third quarter to lead the Panthers, who improve to 10-2 on the year.
Tatum Hickey and Ava Kasulinous also tallied for the Panthers. Ayla Fauler, Hickey and Kamryn Friel added assists.
Adrianna Sacilowski and Aleah Stowell combined to make two saves, while Tori Cary had seven stops for Salem-Cambridge.
The Panthers are back in action on Monday against Corinth at Afrim’s Sports Park.
Patriots fall to Wolves
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys lacrosse team dropped a 17-3 decision to South Burlington on Saturday. MAU goals were scored by John Steadman, Cameron Cummings and Lucas Lincourt. Chase Gauthier had an assist for the Patriots.
Hayden Gaudette was busy in goal, with more than 20 saves on the day. The Patriots are 0-2 and host Brattleboro on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Vets Home field.
Bulldogs blast Bellows Falls
MANCHESTER — In a game played at the Dana Thompson Rec Park, the Burr and Burton baseball team topped Bellows Falls, 11-1, on Saturday. BBA improves to 2-1 on the year and travel to Rutland for a game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
BBA softball falls to Poultney
POULTNEY — The Burr and Burton softball team traveled to Poultney on Saturday and returned on the short end of a 16-4 loss. BBA drops to 1-2 and is scheduled to play Rutland on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Rutland gets past Mount Anthony
RUTLAND — The Mount Anthony girls lacrosse team fell to Rutland, 20-4, on Saturday afternoon.
MAU scored all its goals in the first half. Alexis Harrington, Elyse Altland, Skye Colvin and Ashley Gruber found the back of the net for the Patriots.
MAU is scheduled to travel to Manchester on Tuesday to face BBA at Taylor Field at 4:30 p.m.
Indians win first of season
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — A pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, one from Brice Burr and the other from Jacob Ruggles, propelled Cambridge to its first win of the year, 38-20, over Granville, in a Class D matchup.
Cambridge took a 12-8 lead after one quarter, when Burr and Owen Foyle each scored, Foyle from 68 yards out.
Granville took the lead at the half, 14-12, but Cambridge retook the lead for good in the third when Eli Danio scored on a one-yard run and Foyle punched it in from six yards out.
A Granville touchdown on the first play of the fourth, made it 25-20, but Burr and Ruggles put the game away.
Cambridge is 1-3 and will play next weekend against an opponent TBD.
FRIDAY
Patriots drop match to Bulldogs
BENNINGTON — On Friday afternoon at the Bennington Rec Center, the Burr and Burton Bulldogs boys tennis team scored a 5-1 win over Mount Anthony.
BBA wins came from Nick O’Donnell, Alejandro Shapiro-Mochon, Blake Allen and Lucas Arrington. In doubles, Tucker Swim and Carter Lincourt earned a victory.
Collin Bevin was the lone MAU winner at No. 2 singles.
MAU is back on court on Wednesday at Brattleboro, while BBA is back home at the Equinox against Woodstock on Wednesday.
Mount Anthony baseball rips Rutland
RUTLAND — An eight-run second inning and a strong pitching performance from Caleb Hay led Mount Anthony to a 15-2 win over Rutland on Friday.
The Patriots added six more in the fourth to end the game after five innings.
Hay added a pair of hits in the contest, with a double and single. Ethan LaBatt had two hits as well, batting from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
On the mound, Hay pitched five innings, allowing one earned run and striking out nine Ravens.
MAU is 2-0 and will host Brattleboro on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Moscarello leads power surge for MAU
RUTLAND — Danielle Moscarello went 4-for-5 with a grand slam to lead Mount Anthony to a 27-5 win over Rutland in five innings on Friday.
Masson Billert also had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 as well. Sofia Berryhill earned the win in the circle, striking out seven with no walks.
MAU is 2-0 on the year and will host Brattleboro on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Panthers top Berlin-New Lebanon
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls boys soccer team came back with three unanswered goals to grab a 3-1 win over Berlin-New Lebanon on Friday.
After going down 1-0, Hoosick tied the game on a shot from Alex Salvesvold that deflected off a defender and past the keeper. About 5 minutes later, Connor Jones put Hoosick Falls up 2-1 when he put home a rebound. The final goal came Jones headed home a corner. Assists for Hoosick Falls came from Brendan Grenoble and Connor Powers.
Hoosick Falls is scheduled to host Spa Catholic on Tuesday in a Wasaren League crossover matchup.
Fauler pushes Panthers past Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Ayla Fauler scored two goals and had two assists on Friday as the Hoosick Falls field hockey team topped Glens Falls, 5-1.
Fauler scored both her goals a minute apart in the opening quarter to give Hoosick a 2-0 lead. Aliza Williams cut the lead in half before Tatum Hickey scored to make it a two-goal game again. Lyric Kriner added the final two goals.
Adrianna Sacilowski and Aleah Stowell did not have to make any saves.
Panther golf falls to Spa Catholic
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls golf team continued its season with a match against Saratoga Catholic at the Saratoga Spa Golf Course (par 36). The Panthers lost by a score of 4-1 as they battled windy conditions and dropping temperatures. Hoosick Falls senior Mat Smith and Saratoga Catholic’s Charlie Greiner led all golfers with a score of 41. Other scores from Saratoga Catholic included Will Fizer 44, Dylan Mulholland 45, Ryan McCarroll 46, Will Emery 47 and Cody Burkey 55.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Miles Smith 45, Aiden Fleming 48, Allison Hathaway 52, Brady Hathaway 56 and Brady Mann 59. The Panthers will now break for the weekend before their final two matches next week. They will host Stillwater on Monday and Tamarac on Wednesday at the Hoosick Falls Country Club.
Greenwich doubles up Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Greenwich spoiled senior day for Cambridge as the Witches scored a 4-2 victory over the Indians.
Conor Smith gave Greenwich a 1-0 lead before Charlie Dill tied the game in the 24th minute. Greenwich took a 2-1 lead at the break and then Cambridge tied the game again on another goal from Dill.
Charlie Gartner scored with 14 minutes left then again four minutes later for the 4-2 win.
Cambridge is set to take on Tamarac on Tuesday in a Wasaren League tournament game.