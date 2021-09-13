HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls boys soccer team fell to Mechanicville, 12-0, on Monday.
The Red Raiders led 10-0 at halftime.
Panthers goalkeeper Noah Abbott tallied more than 20 saves in the loss.
Hoosick Falls drops to 1-3 and is scheduled to face Tamarac on Wednesday.
Spa Catholic shuts out Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Cambridge dropped a 3-1 decision to Saratoga Central Catholic on Monday afternoon in Wasaren League action.
Cambridge got a first half goal from Ethan Robertson, but trailed 2-1 on halftime on goals from Tommy Greiner and Aiden Law. Law scored an insurance goal in the second half as well for the final margin.
Cambridge drops to 0-3 on the young season.