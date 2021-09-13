_DSC3651EDIT.jpg

Hoosick Falls goalkeeper Noah Abbott rises to make a save during Monday's game against Mechanicville.

 By Michael Mawson, Bennington Banner
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls boys soccer team fell to Mechanicville, 12-0, on Monday.

The Red Raiders led 10-0 at halftime.

Panthers goalkeeper Noah Abbott tallied more than 20 saves in the loss.

Hoosick Falls drops to 1-3 and is scheduled to face Tamarac on Wednesday.

Spa Catholic shuts out Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Cambridge dropped a 3-1 decision to Saratoga Central Catholic on Monday afternoon in Wasaren League action.

Cambridge got a first half goal from Ethan Robertson, but trailed 2-1 on halftime on goals from Tommy Greiner and Aiden Law. Law scored an insurance goal in the second half as well for the final margin.

Cambridge drops to 0-3 on the young season.

Adam Samrov can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com or on Twitter @banner_sports

