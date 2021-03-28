SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Falls field hockey team didn't lead at any point in regulation, but an Emma McCart goal with 6:05 left in overtime propelled the Panthers to a 2-1 victory on Saturday against Schuylerville.
The game was scoreless for the first three quarters before Izzy Reitano-Stryer put the Horses on the board with 12:50 left. Schuylerville nearly held on but with 34 seconds left, McCart tied the game at 1-1, sending it to the extra session.
About halfway through the overtime, McCart scored her seventh goal of the year in the first three games, the overtime winner sending Hoosick Falls to a 2-1 record.
For Schuylerville, Lizzie Goodspeed made 15 stops. For Hoosick Falls, Adrianna Sacilowski and Aleah Stowell didn't have to make any saves.
The Panthers will play next on Monday at 7 p.m. versus Granville at Golden Goal in Fort Ann.
Spring tryouts at MAU start April 5
BENNINGTON -- The spring season will officially begin at Mt. Anthony Union Middle and High Schools on April 5 for all spring sports.
Athletics are asked get a physical from their doctor and turn in the completed form before they can tryout or practice and the physical is good for one calendar year.
Baseball: Varsity tryouts will take place April 5 from 7:45-9:15 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 5-7pm at the HS field. For more information, contact Head Coach Trevor Coyne at tcoyne02@yahoo.com.
JV tryouts will take place April 5 from 4:15-5:45 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 2:30-4:30 pm at the HS field. For more information, contact Head Coach Will Coons at william.coons@svsu.org.
Softball: Varsity tryouts will take place April 5 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 2:30-4 pm at the HS Field. For more information, contact Head Coaches Katie Contrada (kcontrada@svsu.org) or Brooke Remington (bremington@svsu.org).
JV tryouts will take place April 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the HS Field. For more information, contact Head Coach Jason Dicranian at jacobyjames30@gmail.com.
Track & Field: Varsity practice will begin April 5 at the track from 2:30-4 p.m. For more information, contact Head Coach Amanda Mullen at amanda.mullen@svsu.org.
Tennis: Girls practice will begin April 5 at the Rec Center from 2:30-4 p.m. For more information, contact Head Coach Deb Larkin at deborahslarkin@gmail.com. Boys practice will begin April 5 at the Rec Center from 4-5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Head Coach Trevor Grimshaw at gsrc.trevor@gmail.com.
Lacrosse: Varsity boys team tryouts will take place April 5 from 4:15-5:45 p.m. in the middle school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 4:15-5:45 pm at the FB Practice Field. For more information, contact Head Coach Frank Gaudette at frank.gaudette@mack.com. JV boys team tryouts will take place April 5 from 4:15-5:45 pm in the middle school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 4:15-5:45 pm at the FB Practice Field. For more information, contact Head Coach John Cross at joec082@msn.com.
Varsity girls team tryouts will take place April 5 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the MS gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Chestnut Field. For more information, contact Head Coach Tracy Galle at tracy.galle@svsu.org.