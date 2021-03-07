HOOSICK, N.Y. — Three players scored in double figures as Tamarac rolled past Hoosick Falls, 74-33. Syrita Faraj led Tamarac with 23 points, while Abby Yetto and Jordan Sorel added 15 and 12, respectively.
For Hoosick Falls, Olivia Estes was the only person in double figures with 15 points. Amber MacNeil and Lyric Kriner each had five.
Hoosick Falls drops to 1-4 and travels to Greenwich on Tuesday.
First-period goals lead Rutland over BBA
RUTLAND — The Rutland Ravens scored both of their goals in the opening period and held onto the lead for a 2-0 victory over Burr and Burton in girls hockey on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Elizabeth Cooley scored 2:33 into the contest and then Alexis Patterson added all the insurance Rutland would need.
Sierra McDermott earned the win and shutout in goal for Rutland. Lola Herzog was in goal for Burr and Burton.
Rutland is 2-3 on the year, while BBA drops to 1-5-1.
Rice’s career day leads Bengals
CLUMS CORNERS, N.Y. — Zachary Rice scored 36 points as Tamarac upended Hoosick Falls, 62-38, in boys basketball action on Saturday.
Indians get first win of the season
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Behind Jeff Burke’s 28-point effort, Cambridge topped Salem, 44-37, on Friday night.
Burke scored 20 of his points in the first half as Cambridge took a lead into the break. The lead was down by one into the fourth, and two 3-pointers from Owen Foyle in the last quarter make the difference.
Colonels edge Patriots
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro took a big lead in the first quarter against Mount Anthony on Friday night and held on for a 45-41 win.
Mount Anthony was down 14 at one point in the third quarter before cutting the lead to one midway through the fourth quarter.
Cadence Gilbert led all scorers with 14 points and added seven steals for the Colonels. Chloe Givens added 12 points.
MAU’s Keely Greene scored 12 to pace the Patriots, followed by Meghan Barilone with 10 and Lexi Gerow with eight.
MAU is 0-7 and ends the regular season Monday night with a game at Springfield.
Bulldogs fall short against Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — Madox Mathews and Aldenio Garwood each scored 15 for Burr and Burton on Friday night, but the Bulldogs fell 51-44 to Williamstown.
Garwood came off the bench, scoring all his points in the final three quarters. Coach Bill Muench said he was happy with his team’s defense, citing Trevor Greene and Nate Smilko for their efforts.
BBA drops to 2-4 and travels to Windsor on Wednesday.