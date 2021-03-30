FORT ANN, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls field hockey improved to 3-1 on the season with a 4-0 win over Granville (2-1) on Monday at Golden Goals.
Tatum Hickey led the way for the Panthers, scoring two goals.
Emma McCart’s strong season continued, as she registered the first score of the game with 6:18 to play in the first quarter. Lyric Kriner was credited with the assist on McCart’s score.
Mackenzie Powers also had a goal for Hoosick Falls, assisted by McCart.
Aleah Stowell and Adrianna Sacilowski combined for the shutout protecting the cage. Granville’s Lexyss Zoristaski had 16 saves in the loss.
Kamryn Friel and Ayla Fauler assisted on Hickey’s two scores.
The Panthers will face Glen Falls Friday at Afrims Sports Park at 4:30 p.m.
BENNINGTON — The spring season will officially begin at Mt. Anthony Union Middle and High Schools on April 5 for all spring sports.
Athletics are asked get a physical from their doctor and turn in the completed form before they can tryout or practice and the physical is good for one calendar year.
Baseball: Varsity tryouts will take place April 5 from 7:45-9:15 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 5-7pm at the HS field. For more information, contact Head Coach Trevor Coyne at tcoyne02@yahoo.com.
JV tryouts will take place April 5 from 4:15-5:45 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 2:30-4:30 pm at the HS field. For more information, contact Head Coach Will Coons at william.coons@svsu.org.
Softball: Varsity tryouts will take place April 5 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the high school gym.
Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 2:30-4 pm at the HS Field. For more information, contact Head Coaches Katie Contrada (kcontrada@svsu.org) or Brooke Remington (bremington@svsu.org).
JV tryouts will take place April 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the HS Field. For more information, contact Head Coach Jason Dicranian at jacobyjames30@gmail.com.
Track & Field: Varsity practice will begin April 5 at the track from 2:30-4 p.m. For more information, contact Head Coach Amanda Mullen at amanda.mullen@svsu.org.
Tennis: Girls practice will begin April 5 at the Rec Center from 2:30-4 p.m.
For more information, contact Head Coach Deb Larkin at deborahslarkin@gmail.com. Boys practice will begin April 5 at the Rec Center from 4-5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Head Coach Trevor Grimshaw at gsrc.trevor@gmail.com.
Lacrosse: Varsity boys team tryouts will take place April 5 from 4:15-5:45 p.m. in the middle school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 4:15-5:45 pm at the FB Practice Field. For more information, contact Head Coach Frank Gaudette at frank.gaudette@mack.com. JV boys team tryouts will take place April 5 from 4:15-5:45 pm in the middle school gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 4:15-5:45 pm at the FB Practice Field. For more information, contact Head Coach John Cross at joec082@msn.com.
Varsity girls team tryouts will take place April 5 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the MS gym. Practice, if outdoors, will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Chestnut Field. For more information, contact Head Coach Tracy Galle at tracy.galle@svsu.org.